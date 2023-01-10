Zylka scores 2 in Red Wing Wingers' win over Rochester Mayo Spartans
The Red Wing Wingers bested the visiting Rochester Mayo Spartans 4-1 on Monday.
The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Hanna Thiem . Grace Handwerk and Allison Kruger assisted.
Tatum Zylka scored late into the second period.
The Spartans made it 2-1 with a goal from Katie Cummings .
Tatum Zylka increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Judith Thomas .
Nora Meyer increased the lead to 4-1 six minutes later, assisted by Allison Roe .
Coming up:
The Spartans play against Two Rivers/St. Paul on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena. The Wingers will face Two Rivers/St. Paul on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST at North Dale Recreation Center.