Zoe Lopez unstoppable as Orono Spartans beat Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars

The Orono Spartans beat the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars at home 11-2. Zoe Lopez stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Macy Rasmussen , Alex Christian, Anika Fortin , Maddy Kimbrel, Josie Raiche and Kali Schmidt scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Bloomington Jefferson's goals came through Jana Lesch and Valerie Panvica .

The hosting Spartans opened strong, early in the game with Kali Schmidt scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Mae Grandy .

The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Alex Christian scored, assisted by Alex Paulsen and Josie Raiche.

The Spartans' Maddy Kimbrel increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first period, assisted by Macy Rasmussen and Grace Bickett .

The Spartans increased the lead to 4-0 with a goal from Zoe Lopez late into the first.

The Spartans scored two goals in second period an held the lead 6-2 going in to the second break.

The Spartans increased the lead to 7-2 within the first minute when Josie Raiche found the back of the net, assisted by Zoe Lopez and Grace Bickett.

Macy Rasmussen increased the lead to 8-2 three minutes later.

Zoe Lopez increased the lead to 9-2 four minutes later, assisted by Mae Grandy and Grace Bickett.

Macy Rasmussen increased the lead to 2-10 three minutes later, assisted by Maddy Kimbrel and Kali Schmidt.

Anika Fortin then increased the lead to 2-11 late in the third period, assisted by Alex Christian and Mae Grandy.