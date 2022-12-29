Worthington Trojans secure much-needed win

The Worthington Trojans have gone through a tough spell with a run of six straight defeats. But after a 10-7 victory over the Morris/Benson Area Storm, things are looking brighter.

The Storm started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Kortney Sanasack scoring in the first period, assisted by Karlie Bruns and Charli Erdahl.

The Trojans tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Megan Dykstra scored, assisted by Chloe Joens .

The Storm's Karlie Bruns took the lead in the middle of the first period, assisted by Kortney Sanasack.

The Trojans' Megan Dykstra tied it up 2-2 late in the first, assisted by Lauren Nelson and Riley Nickel .

The second period ended with a 7-5 lead for the Trojans.

The Trojans increased the lead to 8-5, after only 22 seconds into the third period when Lauren Nelson beat the goalie.

The Trojans increased the lead to 9-5 within the first minute when Lauren Nelson found the back of the net yet again.

Karlie Bruns narrowed the gap to 9-6 five minutes later.

Riley Nickel increased the lead to 6-10 six minutes later, assisted by Lauren Nelson.

Phoebe Overlie narrowed the gap to 7-10 four minutes later, assisted by Aubree Ramirez and Sofia Schwiderski.

Coming up:

The Trojans host Marshall on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Worthington Hockey Arena. The Storm host Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato to play the Dragons on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena.