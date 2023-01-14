Worthington Trojans couldn't stop star-studded Marshall Tigers from winning

The Worthington Trojans and the Marshall Tigers met on Friday. Marshall came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 8-1.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Brooklyn Mauch struck.

Kalyn DeVlieger scored early in the second period, assisted by Olivia Degroot and Abbey Foley.

Kendal Beernaert increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period.

Mady Girard increased the lead to 5-0 two minutes later, assisted by Regan Loft.

Megan Dykstra narrowed the gap to 5-1 one minute later.

Lily Verkinderen increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by Mia Wichmann and Mady Girard.

Kendal Beernaert then increased the lead to 7-1 in the middle of the third.

Jenae Davis increased the lead to 8-1 four minutes later, assisted by Mia Wichmann and Piper Mellenthin.

Next games:

The Trojans travel to Minnesota River on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Le Sueur Arena. The Tigers host Waseca to play the Bluejays on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.