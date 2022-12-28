SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Woodbury Royals' winning run ended after game against Holy Angels Stars

The Woodbury Royals' run of five straight wins ended at home against the Holy Angels Stars. Tuesday's game at Doug Woog Arena finished 5-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 28, 2022 03:49 AM
Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Wednesday, with the Royals hosting the Packers at 4:30 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena and the Stars visiting the Marauders at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena.