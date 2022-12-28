Woodbury Royals' winning run ended after game against Holy Angels Stars
The Woodbury Royals' run of five straight wins ended at home against the Holy Angels Stars. Tuesday's game at Doug Woog Arena finished 5-2.
Next games:
Both teams are back in action on Wednesday, with the Royals hosting the Packers at 4:30 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena and the Stars visiting the Marauders at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena.