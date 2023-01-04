Woodbury Royals win 2-1 on the road against White Bear Lake Area Bears

The Woodbury Royals claimed a single-goal win in a game against the White Bear Lake Area Bears on Tuesday. The team won 2-1 at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Royals took the lead when Liv Mishacoff scored assisted by Bella Mishacoff .

Liv Mishacoff increased the lead to 2-0 late into the third period.

Zoe Timmons narrowed the gap to 2-1 only seconds later, assisted by Talia Domschot .

Next up:

The Bears host the Forest Lake Rangers on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center. The Royals will face Mounds View/Irondale at home on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at HealthEast Sports Center.