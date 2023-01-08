Woodbury Royals victorious against Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs

The Woodbury Royals defeated the visiting Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs 2-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Woodbury managed to pull out a win.

Woodbury's Abbey Lendzyk scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Royals opened strong, right after the puck drop with Liv Mishacoff scoring in the first period.

The Mustangs tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Lauren Ballinger struck.

The Royals took the lead early into the third period when Abbey Lendzyk scored, assisted by Erika Roepke . That left the final score at 2-1.

The Royals were called for no penalties, while the Mustangs received no penalties.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Tuesday with the Royals hosting Park at 7:30 p.m. CST at HealthEast Sports Center, and the Mustangs hosting Stillwater Area at National Sports Center.