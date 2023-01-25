Woodbury Royals draw at home with Forest Lake Rangers

The points were split when the Woodbury Royals and the Forest Lake Rangers met on Tuesday. The game ended 1-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Royals took the lead when Laini Gnetz scored assisted by Kayleigh Nelson .

The Rangers tied the score 1-1 early in the third period when Samantha Pool beat the goalie, assisted by Rylen Kissell and Malia McKinnon .

Coming up:

On Thursday, the Royals will play the Stars at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena, and the Rangers will play the Raiders at 5:30 p.m. CST at White Bear Lake.