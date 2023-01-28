Woodbury Royals beat Northern Tier Stars – Mishacoff scores 2

The Woodbury Royals bested the hosting Northern Tier Stars 6-3 on Thursday.

The Stars started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Tori Thurmer scoring in the first minute, assisted by Taylor Kozak.

The Royals' Liv Mishacoff tied the game late in the first period, assisted by Abbey Lendzyk .

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Royals.

The Stars narrowed the gap to 4-3, after only 31 seconds into the third period when Brooklyn Carlsten found the back of the net, assisted by Tori Thurmer and Natalie Cheney.

The Royals increased the lead to 5-3 early into the third period when Liv Mishacoff beat the goalie again, assisted by Abbey Lendzyk.

Natalie Meeder increased the lead to 6-3 four minutes later, assisted by Laini Gnetz and Brooke Gnetz.

Next up:

The Royals play against Park on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena. The Stars will face Two Rivers/St. Paul on Friday at 4:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.