Woodbury Royals beat in overtime the Osseo/Park Center Stars

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Woodbury Royals come away with the close win over the Osseo/Park Center Stars on the road on Tuesday. The final score was 4-3.

Woodbury's Liv Mishacoff scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Royals took the lead when Abbey Lendzyk scored assisted by Alli Hoschka .

The Stars tied the score 1-1 within the first minute when Hailey Eikos scored.

Hailey Eikos took the lead three minutes later.

Natalie Meeder tied the game 2-2 three minutes later, assisted by Abbey Lendzyk.

Alli Hoschka took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Hannah Graunke and Liv Mishacoff.

Tessa Strand tied it up 3-3 three minutes later, assisted by Hailey Eikos and Maggie Albers . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 47 seconds before Liv Mishacoff scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Abbey Lendzyk.

With this win the Royals have four straight victories.

Coming up:

The Stars play Two Rivers/St. Paul away on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena (North) - New Hope Arena Holiday Tournament. The Royals will face Elk River/Zimmerman at home on Monday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena.