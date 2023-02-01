Wittwer's two goals net Delano/Rockford Tigers victory over Hutchinson Tigers

The Delano/Rockford Tigers beat the visiting Hutchinson Tigers on Tuesday, ending 8-2.

The Tigers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Gracie Moonen . Avery Coppin assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Alaina Pettit in the first period, assisted by Kayleigh Olson and Audrey Mcclurg .

The Tigers' Meg Mauch increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period.

The Tigers' Jolynn Hauan narrowed the gap to 3-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Brooke Hauan.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Tigers led 5-1 going in to the third period.

The Tigers increased the lead to 6-1 early into the third period when Kaelyn Wittwer beat the goalie again, assisted by Kayleigh Olson and Ellie Chock .

Natalie Holmer increased the lead to 7-1 two minutes later, assisted by Emma Treptau and Ava Reierson .

Jolynn Hauan narrowed the gap to 7-2 three minutes later, assisted by Adler Nelson .

Audrey Mcclurg increased the lead to 8-2 eight minutes later.

Next games:

The Tigers travel to Mound Westonka/SWC on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center. The Tigers will face Northfield on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena.