Winona Winhawks win on the road against Austin Packers

The Winona Winhawks won when they visited the Austin Packers on Thursday. The final score was 8-2.

The first period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Winhawks.

The Winhawks scored one goal in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

The Winhawks increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period when Kasja Kovala found the back of the net again, assisted by Briar Rouleau and Asta Griggs .

Kasja Kovala increased the lead to 7-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Avery Engbrecht .

Jordyn Werner increased the lead to 8-1 one minute later, assisted by Kaylee Buerck and Kailey Fegre .

Sarah Wangen narrowed the gap to 8-2 one minute later.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Packers will play the Trojans at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena, and the Winhawks will play the Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. CST at Viroqua Community Center.