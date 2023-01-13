Winona Winhawks win on the road against Austin Packers
The Winona Winhawks won when they visited the Austin Packers on Thursday. The final score was 8-2.
The first period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Winhawks.
The Winhawks scored one goal in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.
The Winhawks increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period when Kasja Kovala found the back of the net again, assisted by Briar Rouleau and Asta Griggs .
Kasja Kovala increased the lead to 7-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Avery Engbrecht .
Jordyn Werner increased the lead to 8-1 one minute later, assisted by Kaylee Buerck and Kailey Fegre .
Sarah Wangen narrowed the gap to 8-2 one minute later.
Next up:
On Tuesday, the Packers will play the Trojans at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena, and the Winhawks will play the Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. CST at Viroqua Community Center.