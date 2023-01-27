High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Winona Winhawks win at home against Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers

The Winona Winhawks won when they visited the Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers on Thursday. The final score was 4-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 26, 2023 09:32 PM
Coming up:

The Winhawks play Red Wing away on Monday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena. The Panthers will face Mankato East at home on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena Complex.