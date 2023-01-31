Winona Winhawks claim win on the road against Red Wing Wingers

A close game saw the Winona Winhawks just edge out the Red Wing Wingers on Monday. The final score was 3-2.

The Winhawks took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Kasja Kovala . Asta Griggs assisted.

The Winhawks' Avery Engbrecht increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Patience King-Henke .

The Winhawks increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Asta Griggs late in the first, assisted by Ana Gomez .

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Winhawks.

The win over the Wingers means that the Winhawks have four road wins in a row.

Next games:

The Winhawks play against Austin on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena. The Wingers will face Austin on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena.