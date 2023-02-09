Winona Winhawks beat Austin Packers – Kovala scores 2
The Winona Winhawks beat the visiting Austin Packers 4-1 on Wednesday.
The hosting Winhawks took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Kasja Kovala . Asta Griggs assisted.
Kelsi Rose scored in the second period, assisted by Kasja Kovala.
Asta Griggs then tallied a goal in the middle of the second period, making the score 3-0. Patience King-Henke and Jordyn Werner assisted.
The Winhawks made it 4-0 with a goal from Kasja Kovala.
Sarah Wangen narrowed the gap to 4-1 in the middle of the third period.