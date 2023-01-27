Winning streak continues for Northfield Raiders – Albert Lea Tigers' run was broken

One great run was extended and another ended as the Northfield Raiders hosted the Albert Lea Tigers. Albert Lea won the game and has four straight wins, while Northfield lost for the first time after taking points in six games in a row. The game finished 4-1.

The Raiders took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Tove Sorenson . Ayla Puppe and Mia Miller assisted.

The Tigers' Aryah Hansen tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first period, assisted by Emery Nelson .

Ayla Puppe scored early into the second period, assisted by Emerson Garlie .

The Raiders made it 3-1 with a goal from Mia Miller.

Ayla Puppe increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third period, assisted by Isabelle Stephes and Grace McCoshen .

This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Raiders.

Next up:

On Saturday the Raiders will play on the road against the Spartans at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena Complex, while the Tigers will face the Cardinals home at 2:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.