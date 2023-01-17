Windom Eagles win against Fairmont Cardinals in overtime

The Windom Eagles managed to squeeze out an overtime home win against the Fairmont Cardinals, ending 2-1 in the action on Monday.

Windom's Marissa Becker scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Eagles took the lead when Marenna Bang scored the first goal assisted by Kennedy Dronen.

Shaye Dietz tied the game 1-1 halfway through the third period. The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Marissa Becker scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Presley Dockter.

Next games:

The Eagles host the Worthington Trojans on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST at Windom Arena. The Cardinals will face Morris/Benson Area at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Fairmont-Martin County Arena.