Windom Eagles victorious against Prairie Centre North Stars

The Windom Eagles defeated the Prairie Centre North Stars 3-1 on Saturday.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Eagles took the lead when Madyson Fredin scored assisted by Presley Dockter and Ella Dockter.

Late, Reagan Haugen scored a goal, assisted by Presley Dockter and Madyson Fredin, making the score 2-0.

North Stars' Lindsey Bailey tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Natasha Ludwig and Maddie Koltes assisted.

Victoria Robillard increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Presley Dockter and Ella Dockter.

The North Stars will travel to the Visitation Blazers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Thomas Ice Arena. The Eagles will face Worthington at home on Monday at 5 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.