Windom Eagles got a shutout against Worthington Trojans

The Windom Eagles picked up a decisive home win against the Worthington Trojans. The game ended in a shutout, 10-0.

The Eagles started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Madyson Fredin scoring in the first period, assisted by Presley Dockter.

The Eagles' Marenna Bang increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Madelyn Schumacher and Marissa Becker.

The Eagles increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Presley Dockter late in the first, assisted by Lyvia McManigle.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Eagles led 9-0 going in to the third period.

In the end the 10-0 goal came from Mataya Hall who increased the Eagles' lead, late into the third period. The 10-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

In the next round on Thursday, the Eagles will face Fairmont at home at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena - Section 3A Quarterfinal, while the Trojans host Marshall at 7 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena - Section 3A Quarterfinal.