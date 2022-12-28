Windom Eagles beat Morris/Benson Area Storm

The Windom Eagles won their road game against the Morris/Benson Area Storm on Tuesday, ending 6-3.

The visiting Eagles opened strong, early in the game with Ella Dockter scoring in the first minute.

The Eagles' Marissa Becker increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Lyvia McManigle.

The Eagles scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

Madyson Fredin increased the lead to 6-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Ella Dockter.

Karlie Bruns narrowed the gap to 6-3 five minutes later.

The Storm were called for no penalties, while the Eagles received no penalties.

Next games:

The Storm host the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons in the next game at home on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena. The same day, the Eagles will host the Scarlets at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.