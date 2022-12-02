Windom Eagles beat in overtime the Worthington Trojans

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Windom Eagles come away with the close win over the Worthington Trojans on the road on Thursday. The final score was 3-2.

Windom's Madelyn Schumacher scored the game-winning goal.

The Eagles took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ella Dockter. Presley Dockter assisted.

The Eagles' Victoria Robillard increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first.

Addison Joens scored late in the second period, assisted by Riley Nickel .

The Trojans tied the score 2-2, after only 14 seconds into the third period when Marin Pederson netted one.

Madelyn Schumacher took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Ella Dockter and Presley Dockter.

Next up:

The Trojans play New Ulm away on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Worthington Hockey Arena. The Eagles will face Mankato East at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.