Win for Willmar Cardinals on the road against Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors

The road-team Willmar Cardinals seized a win against the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors at Exchange Arena. The team won 3-2 on Thursday.

Willmar's Makenna Larson scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Warriors took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Kendra Couture. Lucy Peterson assisted.

The Cardinals tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Makenna Larson found the back of the net, assisted by Jayda Richter .

The Cardinals made it 2-1 in the second period when Makenna Larson netted one again, assisted by Macee Hansen and Birgit Figenskau.

The Warriors tied the score 2-2 within the first minute of the third period when Molly Polhkamp beat the goalie, assisted by Macy Peterson and Molly Hagelie.

The Cardinals took the lead early into the third when Makenna Larson scored yet again, assisted by Chloe Lownsbury. The 3-2 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The Warriors are set to face Sartell/Sauk Rapids at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center, while the Cardinals face River Lakes at 7:15 p.m. CST at Koronis Civic Arena. Both games take place Tuesday.