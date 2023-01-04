SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Win for Duluth Northern Stars on the road against Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets

The road-team Duluth Northern Stars seized a win against the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets at Hibbing Memorial Arena. The team won 2-1 on Tuesday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 04, 2023 12:41 AM
Next up:

The Bluejackets play Superior away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Wessman Arena. The Northern Stars will face Burnsville at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Burnsville Ice Center.

