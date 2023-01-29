Win for Duluth Northern Stars at home against Dodge County Wildcats

The home-team Duluth Northern Stars seized a win against the Dodge County Wildcats at Heritage Center Arena. The team won 2-1 on Saturday.

Next games:

The Northern Stars host Grand Rapids-Greenway on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The Wildcats host Northfield to play the Raiders on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.