Win for Bemidji Lumberjacks on the road against St. Cloud Crush
The road-team Bemidji Lumberjacks seized a win against the St. Cloud Crush at Municipal Athletic Center. The team won 3-2 on Thursday.
Bemidji's Annika Nelson scored the game-winning goal.
The Lumberjacks took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Megan Berg . Kristen McClellan and Millie Knott assisted.
Samantha Nistler scored late into the second period, assisted by Ellie Solheim and Taylor Bjerke .
The Crush narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period when Maggie O'Hara scored, assisted by Teagan Ruprecht and Liz Bell.
Jenna Amundson tied the game 2-2 late into the third, assisted by Ava Schmidt and Molly Burkstrand.
Just less than a minute later Annika Nelson scored, assisted by Bailey Rupp , and decided the game.
The win over the Crush means that the Lumberjacks have four road wins in a row.
Coming up:
On Tuesday, the Crush will play the Warriors at 5:15 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Center, and the Lumberjacks will play the Prowlers at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cardin-Hunt Arena.