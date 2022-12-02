Win for Bemidji Lumberjacks on the road against St. Cloud Crush

The road-team Bemidji Lumberjacks seized a win against the St. Cloud Crush at Municipal Athletic Center. The team won 3-2 on Thursday.

Bemidji's Annika Nelson scored the game-winning goal.

The Lumberjacks took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Megan Berg . Kristen McClellan and Millie Knott assisted.

Samantha Nistler scored late into the second period, assisted by Ellie Solheim and Taylor Bjerke .

The Crush narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period when Maggie O'Hara scored, assisted by Teagan Ruprecht and Liz Bell.

Jenna Amundson tied the game 2-2 late into the third, assisted by Ava Schmidt and Molly Burkstrand.

Just less than a minute later Annika Nelson scored, assisted by Bailey Rupp , and decided the game.

The win over the Crush means that the Lumberjacks have four road wins in a row.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Crush will play the Warriors at 5:15 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Center, and the Lumberjacks will play the Prowlers at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cardin-Hunt Arena.