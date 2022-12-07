Willmar Cardinals' winning run ended after game against Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres

The Willmar Cardinals' run of five straight wins ended at home against the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres. Tuesday's game at Willmar Civic Center finished 3-2.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 38 seconds into the second period, the Storm’n Sabres took the lead when Tia Vogt found the back of the net assisted by Brayley VanDenBerg and Faith Torborg.

The Storm’n Sabres increased the lead to 2-0 early when Megan Hess scored, assisted by Emily VanVickle.

Halfway through, Faith Torborg scored a goal, making the score 3-0.

The Cardinals narrowed the gap to 3-1 within the first minute when Sophia Quinn beat the goalie, assisted by Makenna Larson.

The Cardinals narrowed the gap again, after only 44 seconds into the third period when Chloe Lownsbury netted one, assisted by Rebecca Dawson and Lauren Eilers.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Thursday, as the Cardinals host Alexandria at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center and the Storm’n Sabres host Fergus Falls at Fergus Falls Community Arena.