SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Willmar Cardinals win over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons when Samantha Poe scored

The Willmar Cardinals won 1-0 at home to the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons. The only goal of the game came from Samantha Poe, who got the winner in the first period.

500185208_e0155cf793ff8edad8280f54a522fce0.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 01, 2022 10:23 PM
Share

The Willmar Cardinals won 1-0 at home to the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons. The only goal of the game came from Samantha Poe, who got the winner in the first period.

Willmar's Samantha Poe scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Cardinals took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Samantha Poe. Macee Hansen and Lily Jorgenson assisted.

This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Cardinals.

Next up:

The Cardinals host the Northern Lakes Lightning on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center. The Dragons will face Simley on the road on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Vets Arena.

Related Topics: WILLMAR