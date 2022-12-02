Willmar Cardinals win over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons when Samantha Poe scored
The Willmar Cardinals won 1-0 at home to the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons. The only goal of the game came from Samantha Poe, who got the winner in the first period.
The Willmar Cardinals won 1-0 at home to the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons. The only goal of the game came from Samantha Poe, who got the winner in the first period.
Willmar's Samantha Poe scored the game-winning goal.
The hosting Cardinals took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Samantha Poe. Macee Hansen and Lily Jorgenson assisted.
This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Cardinals.
Next up:
The Cardinals host the Northern Lakes Lightning on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center. The Dragons will face Simley on the road on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Vets Arena.