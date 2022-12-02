Willmar Cardinals win over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons when Samantha Poe scored

The Willmar Cardinals won 1-0 at home to the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons. The only goal of the game came from Samantha Poe, who got the winner in the first period.

The hosting Cardinals took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Samantha Poe. Macee Hansen and Lily Jorgenson assisted.

This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Cardinals.

Next up:

The Cardinals host the Northern Lakes Lightning on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center. The Dragons will face Simley on the road on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Vets Arena.