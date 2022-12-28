Willmar Cardinals win on the road against St. Cloud Crush

The Willmar Cardinals won when they visited the St. Cloud Crush on Tuesday. The final score was 4-1.

The Cardinals started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Makenna Larson scoring in the first minute, assisted by Avery Olson.

The Cardinals scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Next games:

The Cardinals play against Hutchinson on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena. The Crush will face New Ulm on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena.