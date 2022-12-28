Willmar Cardinals victorious against St. Cloud Crush

The Willmar Cardinals defeated the St. Cloud Crush 4-1 on Tuesday.

The visiting Cardinals started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Makenna Larson scoring in the first minute, assisted by Avery Olson.

The Cardinals scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Coming up:

The Crush host New Ulm on Wednesday at 5 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena. The Cardinals host Hutchinson to play the Tigers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena.