Willmar Cardinals secure victory over Prairie Centre North Stars

The 8-0 win at home sealed the victory for the Willmar Cardinals in the series against the Prairie Centre North Stars. Willmar won in 1-0 games.

The hosting Cardinals took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Makenna Larson.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Avery Olson scored, assisted by Jayda Richter and Makenna Larson.

The Cardinals' Macee Hansen increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Jayda Richter and Samantha Poe.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 4-0 with a goal from Birgit Figenskau late into the first, assisted by Chloe Lownsbury and Makenna Larson.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 7-0 going in to the third period.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 8-0 early in the third period when Rebecca Dawson netted one, assisted by Gretchen Volk and Avery Olson. The 8-0 goal was the last one of the game.