Willmar Cardinals reverse deficit to clinch victory

The Willmar Cardinals were challenged and were behind by 1-2 after two periods in the game against the St. Cloud Crush. However, the change came in the third period and the game ended in 4-2 for home-team Willmar.

Gretchen Volk scored early into the second period, assisted by Lauren Eilers.

Crush's Molly Burkstrand tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-1. Lauren Juncewski and Kylie Smith assisted.

The Cardinals tied the score 2-2 early in the third period when Lauren Eilers netted one.

Avery Quinn took the lead eight minutes later.

Chloe Lownsbury increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, as the Cardinals host Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at 7:15 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center and the Crush visit Bemidji at 7:15 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Center.