Willmar Cardinals got a shutout against Morris/Benson Area Storm

The Willmar Cardinals picked up a decisive road win against the Morris/Benson Area Storm. The game ended in a shutout, 6-0.

The visiting Cardinals started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Samantha Poe scoring in the first period, assisted by Macee Hansen.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Jayda Richter in the middle of the first period, assisted by Avery Olson.

Samantha Poe scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Macee Hansen and Gretchen Volk.

Ryah Gorans increased the lead to 4-0 in the third period, assisted by Sophia Quinn.

Ryah Gorans increased the lead to 5-0 four minutes later, assisted by Avery Quinn and Avery Olson.

In the end the 6-0 came from Macee Hansen who increased the Cardinals' lead, assisted by Gretchen Volk and Samantha Poe, late in the third period. The 6-0 goal was the last one of the game.

The Storm were whistled for no penalties, while the Cardinals received no penalties.

Next games:

On Monday, the Storm will host the Lightning at 6 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Sports Center and the Cardinals will play against the Stars at 7:15 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center.