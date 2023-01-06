Willmar Cardinals get the better of Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors

The Willmar Cardinals got away with a win on Thursday in their road game against the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors. The game finished 3-2.

Next up:

The Warriors are set to face Sartell/Sauk Rapids at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center, while the Cardinals face River Lakes at 7:15 p.m. CST at Koronis Civic Arena. Both games are scheduled for Tuesday.