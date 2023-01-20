Willmar Cardinals beat Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres

The Willmar Cardinals won their road game against the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres on Thursday, ending 5-3.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Storm’n Sabres will host the Crush at 2 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Center, and the Cardinals will visit the Lightning at 4 p.m. CST at Hallett Community Center.