Willmar Cardinals beat Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres

The Willmar Cardinals won their road game against the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres on Thursday, ending 5-3.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 19, 2023 11:18 PM
Next up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Storm’n Sabres will host the Crush at 2 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Center, and the Cardinals will visit the Lightning at 4 p.m. CST at Hallett Community Center.

