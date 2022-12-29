White Bear Lake Area Bears secure much-needed win

The White Bear Lake Area Bears have gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 6-0 victory over the Fort Frances Muskie, things are looking brighter.

The hosting Bears took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Celia Spence .

The Bears increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Amanda Smythe scored, assisted by Zoe Timmons and Elaina Hosfield .

Ava Johnson scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Amanda Smythe.

The Bears increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period when Elaina Hosfield netted one, assisted by Talia Domschot .

The Bears increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third when Madelyn Lee found the back of the net, assisted by Lyla Beck .

In the end the 6-0 came from Zoe Timmons who increased the Bears' lead, assisted by Elaina Hosfield, in the middle of the third. The 6-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Bears travel to Blaine on Thursday at 2 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena - Mid-Winter Border Battle. The Muskie will face Anoka on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena - Mid-Winter Border Battle.