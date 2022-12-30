White Bear Lake Area Bears score twice in the third to beat Blaine Bengals

The White Bear Lake Area Bears defeated the Blaine Bengals 2-1. The game was tied after two periods, but White Bear Lake Area pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

White Bear Lake Area's Maddy Belisle scored the game-winning goal.

The Bengals took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Taylor Olson. Megan Wallin assisted.

The Bears' Zoe Timmons tied the game 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Ava Johnson .

The Bears took the lead early into the third period when Maddy Belisle beat the goalie, assisted by Talia Domschot . With that, Belisle completed the White Bear Lake Area Bears' comeback.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday when the Bengals host Centennial/Spring Lake Park at 7 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena and the Bears welcome the Woodbury Royals at 7 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center.