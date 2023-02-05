White Bear Lake Area Bears pull ahead in the third to defeat Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs

The White Bear Lake Area Bears were victorious at home against the Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but White Bear Lake Area pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-1.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Elaina Hosfield . Madelyn Lee assisted.

Taylor Metz scored late in the second period, assisted by Ellie Fagerlee.

Madelyn Lee took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Celia Spence .

Hailey Dawe increased the lead to 3-1 six minutes later, assisted by Talia Domschot .