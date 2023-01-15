White Bear Lake Area Bears pull ahead in the third to defeat East Ridge Raptors

The White Bear Lake Area Bears were victorious on the road against the East Ridge Raptors. After two periods, the teams were tied at 3, but White Bear Lake Area pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-3.

White Bear Lake Area's Talia Domschot scored the game-winning goal.

The Bears took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kendall Roeser . Madelyn Lee assisted.

The Bears' Maddy Belisle increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Amanda Smythe .

Four goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Talia Domschot took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Amanda Smythe.

Next up:

On Tuesday the Raptors will play on the road against the Wolfpack at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena, while the Bears will face the Packers road at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena.