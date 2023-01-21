White Bear Lake Area Bears got a shut out against North St. Paul/Tartan TNT

The White Bear Lake Area Bears picked up a decisive road win against the North St. Paul/Tartan TNT. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Bears took the lead when Hailey Dawe scored the first goal assisted by Zoe Timmons .

Madelyn Lee then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-0.

The Bears increased the lead to 3-0, after only zero seconds into the third period when Ava Johnson scored, assisted by Amanda Smythe . The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The TNT play Hopkins/Park away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Minnetonka Ice Arena. The Bears will face Park at home on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center.