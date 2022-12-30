White Bear Lake Area Bears dig deep in the third to win against Blaine Bengals
The Blaine Bengals and the visiting White Bear Lake Area Bears were tied going into the third, but White Bear Lake Area pulled away for a 2-1 victory in game action.
White Bear Lake Area's Maddy Belisle scored the game-winning goal.
The hosting Bengals took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Taylor Olson. Megan Wallin assisted.
The Bears' Zoe Timmons tied the game 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Ava Johnson .
The Bears took the lead early into the third period when Maddy Belisle beat the goalie, assisted by Talia Domschot . With that, Belisle completed the White Bear Lake Area Bears' comeback.
Next up, the Bengals face Centennial/Spring Lake Park at 7 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena, while the Bears face Woodbury at home at 7 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center. Both games are set for on Tuesday.