Where are Minnesota girls high school seniors headed to play college hockey?

Here's a list of seniors in Minnesota who are headed to play women's college hockey; whether it's at the Division I, III or ACHA level.

The list is in alphabetical order by team/school name and will display the player's position and points scored in 2022-23. If we are missing anyone on the list, please email sydney@therinklive.com to get your name added.

Academy of Holy Angels



Isabella Brama, St. Scholastica (DIII)

Defense. 3G-7A-10PTS in 27GP



Alexandria



Lauren Maras, Franklin Pierce (DI)

Forward. 15G-22A-37PTS in 27GP

Andover



Isa Goettl, Minnesota (DI)

Forward. 25G-46A-71PTS in 30GP

Courtney Stagman, St. Anselm (DI)

Goaltender. 1.13GAA / .933SV% / 12SO

Madison Brown, St. Thomas (DI)

Forward, 18G-22A-40PTS in 20GP

Ella Boerger, St. Thomas (DI)

Forward, 41G-37-78PTS in 29GP Ms. Hockey Recipient 2023

Halle Dunleavy, St. Catherine (DIII)

Forward, 3G-5A-8PTS in 31GP



Anoka



Ella Hennes, Saint Mary's (DIII)

Forward, 12G-10A-22PTS in 26GP



Apple Valley



Armstrong/Cooper



Cara Cook, Aurora (DIII)

Forward, 14G-15A-29PTS in 26GP



Austin



Sarah Wangen, St. Catherine (DIII)

Forward, 24G-9A-33PTS in 23GP



Bemidji



Bella Webb, Bethel (DIII)

Forward, 3G-11A-14PTS in 25GP



Benilde-St. Margaret's



Abby Garvin, St. Thomas (DI)

Forward, 5G-7A-12PTS in 23GP



Blaine



Macy Janssen, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)

Defense, 9A-11A-20PTS in 27GP

Hailey Hansen, Minnesota State (DI)

Goaltender, 1.90GAA / .933SV% / 7SO

Shelby Sandberg, Bemidji State (DI)

Forward, did not play due to injury in 2022-23

Blake



Bloomington Jefferson



Julia Larson, St. Olaf (DIII)

Forward, 17G-19A-36PTS in 26GP



Brainerd/Little Falls



Macy Peterson, Post (DI)

Forward, 19G-6A-25PTS in 27GP

Breya Sawyer, trying out for St. Benedict (DIII)

Goaltender, 2.21GAA / .902SV% / 2SO



Breck



Sarah Peterson, Bowdoin (DIII)

Goaltender, 2.42GAA / .935SV% / 3SO



Breckenridge-Wahpeton



Reagan Wohlers, Concordia (DIII)

Forward, 42G-17A-59PTS in 17GP

Alison Hoerer, Bethel (DIII)

Forward, 8G-14A-22PTS in 17GP



Buffalo



Raegan Wurm, Maine (DI)

Forward, 10G-4A-14PTS in 16GP

Centennial/Spring Lake Park



Lauren O'Hara, Minnesota (DI)

Forward, 37G-22A-59PTS in 30GP

Hannah Thompson, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)

Defense, 3G-10A-13PTS in 29GP



Chaska/Chanhassen



Addie Mach, Curry College (DIII)

Defense, 3G-2A-5PTS in 27GP



Chisago Lakes



Cretin-Derham Hall



Lily Anderson, Endicott (DIII)

Forward, 8G-4A-12PTS in 28GP



Duluth



Jenna Horvat, St. Scholastica (DIII)

Forward, 7G-6A-13PTS in 26GP

Bailey Coole, St. Scholastica (DIII)

Defense, 6G-7A-13PTS in 25GP



Duluth Marshall



Meredith Boettcher, Nazareth (DIII)

Forward, 20G-15A-35PTS in 28GP

Danica Mark, Union (DI)

Forward, 12G-18A-30PTS in 27GP



East Ridge



Lily Fetch, Maine (DI)

Forward, 16G-25A-41PTS in 26GP

Bella Schmidt, Suffolk (DIII)

Forward, 16G-11A-27PTS in 27GP



Eden Prairie



Jenna Fryar, Lake Forest (DIII)

Forward, 1G-4A-5PTS in 26GP



Annabel Mehta, Hamline (DIII)

Forward, 3G-8A-11PTS in 26GP



Edina



Elk River/Zimmerman



Julia Wilson, St. Catherine (DIII)

Forward, 7G-10A-17PTS in 26GP

Andi Huselid, St. Olaf (DIII)

Forward, 13G-7A-20PTS in 26GP



Farmington



Madison Kadrlik, Wisconsin-River Falls (DIII)

Defense, 13G-14A-27PTS in 25GP

Makenna Kadrlik, Wisconsin-River Falls (DIII)

Forward, 19G-19A-38PTS in 26GP

Kieley Curow, St. Scholastica (DIII)

Goaltender, 3/38GAA / .900SV% / 0SO



Fergus Falls



Skye Norgren, Saint Mary's (DIII)

Defense, 6G-12A-18PTS in 30GP

Maddie Hulter, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)

Forward, 32G-33A-65PTS in 29GP



Forest Lake



Malia McKinnon, Bethel (DIII)

Forward, 16G-15A-31PTS in 26GP

Hailey Stanius, Wisconsin-Stevens Point (DIII)

Defense, 2G-7A-9PTS in 26GP



Emma Halweg, College of St. Benedict (DIII)

Defense, 2G-7A-9PTS in 25GP



Gentry Academy



Grand Rapids-Greenway



Kalle Reed, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)

Forward, 13G-37A-50PTS in 28GP



Hill-Murray



Ellah Hause, St. Thomas (DI)

Defense, 19G-25A-44PTS in 23GP

Shae Stinnett, College of St. Benedict (DIII)

Forward, 17G-28A-45PTS in 28GP



Holy Family



Olivia Paidosh, Dartmouth (DI)

Defense, 2G-9A-11PTS in 27GP

Ella Knewtson, Long Island (DI)

Defense, 2G-13A-15PTS in 28GP

Sedona Blair, New Hampshire (DI)

Goaltender, 1.34GAA / .935SV% / 6SO

Grayson Limke, Sacred Heart (DI)

Forward, 20G-18A-38PTS in 28GP

Taylor Koepple, St. Anselm (DI)

Forward, 5G-20A-25PTS in 28GP

Maddy Helmstetter, St. Thomas (DI)

Forward, 12G-12A-24PTS in 25GP

Justina Valentini, Assumption (DI)

Defense, 5G-19A-24PTS in 28GP



Luverne



Kamryn Van Batavia, Minnesota State (DI)

Forward, 61G-20A-81PTS in 29GP

Mallory Von Tersch, Saint Mary's (DIII)

Goaltender, 1.78GAA / .904SV% / 9SO



Mankato East



McKenzie Keller, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)

Forward, 33G-31A-64PTS in 29GP

Anna Rader, Wisconsin-River Falls (DIII)

Goaltender, 1.47GAA / .938SV% / 10SO



Maple Grove



Stella Retrum, Penn State (DI)

Forward, 27G-31A-58PTS in 27GP

Madison Soukup, McKendree (ACHA)

Forward, 1G-2A-3PTS in 27GP

Ella Olson, Augsburg (DIII)

Forward, 17G-13A-30PTS in 27GP



Metro-South



Madisyn Krumholz, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)

Forward, 24G-10A-34PTS in 23GP



Minneapolis



Celia Mitdbo, Saint Mary's (DIII)

Forward, 33G-12A-45PTS in 26GP

Ana Davis, Bemidji State (DI)

Minnesota Ice Cougars



Fiona Oberhofer, Lake Forest College (DIII)

Mary Hewitt, Lake Forest College (DIII)

Riley Vander Esch, Saint Mary's (DIII)

Minnetonka



Ava Lindsay, Minnesota (DI)

Forward, 25G-18A-43PTS in 26GP

Elly Klepinger, Minnesota (DI)

Defense, 5G-12A-17PTS in 26GP

Josie Hemp, Minnesota (DI)

Defense, 9G-31A-40PTS in 30GP

Grace Sadura, Minnesota Duluth (DI)

Forward, 16G-25A-41PTS in 30GP



Moorhead



Mound Westonka



Sydney Leonard, New Hampshire (DI)

Forward, 23G-27A-50PTS in 25GP

Gretta Pioske, Lindenwood (DI)

Forward, 20G-19A-39PTS in 27GP



New Ulm



Jada Rahe, Adrian (ACHA2)

Forward, 4G-9A-13PTS in 27GP



North St. Paul/Tartan



Riley Novak, Wisconsin-Stevens Point (DIII)

Forward, 17G-10A-27PTS in 26GP



North Wright County



Jadyn Weiser, Assumption (DI)

Goaltender, 2.34GAA / .918SV% / 6SO

Lilly Gillespie, St. Catherine (DIII)

Forward, 0-0-0 in 13GP

Josie van Kuyk, St. Catherine (DIII)

Forward, 19G-14A-33PTS in 27GP



Northern Lakes



Rose Aldridge, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)

Forward, 36G-12A-52PTS in 25GP



Orono



Celia Dahl, Endicott (DIII)

Goaltender, 1.28GAA / .930SV% / 12SO

Josie Raiche, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)

Forward, 4G-8A-12PTS in 29GP



Osseo/Park Center



Hailey Eikos, Vermont (DI)

Defense, 22G-14A-36PTS in 26GP

Claire Schmaltz, Trine (DIII)

Goaltender, 2.70GAA / .900SV% / 5SO

Reanna Cruz, Bethel (DIII)

Forward, 6G-11A-17PTS in 26GP

Maggie Albers, Saint Mary's (DIII)

Forward, 7G-7A-14PTS in 25GP



Owatonna



Ezra Oien, Vermont (DI)

Forward, 31G-31A-62PTS in 26GP

Prior Lake



Ava Guillemette, Minnesota State (DI)

Forward, 16G-23A-39PTS in 27GP

Courtney Rook, Aurora (DIII)

Forward, 0G-1A-1PTS in 26GP

Lula Swanson, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)

Forward, 22G-12A-34PTS in 27GP



Proctor/Hermantown



Ava Anick, St. Norbert (DIII)

Defense, 3G-12A-15PTS in 29GP

Alyssa Yokom, Wisconsin-Steven's Point (DIII)

Defnse, 2G-8A-10PTS in 30GP

Reese Heitzman, Saint Mary's (DIII)

Forward, 21G-12A-33PTS in 30GP



Rogers



Lauren Larson, Sacred Heart (DI)

Goaltender, 2.05GAA / .931SV% / 1SO

Alexa Backmann, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)

Goaltender, 3.15GAA / .898SV% / 0SO

Ava Johansson, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)

Forward, 16G-16A-32PTS in 26GP

McKenna Sandberg, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)

Forward, 12G-20A-32PTS in 26GP



Roseville/Mahtomedi



Rachel Fussy, Hamline (DIII)

Forward, 1G-2A-3PTS in 26GP

Kylie Wiltse, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)

Defense, 3G-8A-11PTS in 26Gp

Shae Jakaboski, College of St. Benedict (DIII)

Defense, 2G-6A-8PTS in 26GP



Shattuck-St. Mary's (Only skaters from the MN area listed)



Delaney Fleming, Ohio State (DI)

Forward, 32G-23A-55PTS in 52gp

Dylan Berman, Providence (DI)

Forward, 5G-10A-15PTS in 53gp

Avery Hakstol, Gustavia Adolphus (DIII)

Forward, 3G-1A-4PTS in 53gp

Kennedi Bielenberg-Howarth, Wisconsin-River Falls (DIII)

Defender, 4G-7A-11PTS in 53gp



Simley



Skyler Arneson, Wisconsin-Stevens Point (DIII)

Defense, 5G-14A-19PTS in 27gp

Abby Jeffers, McKendree (ACHA)

Forward, 0G-0A-0PTS in 7gp

Olivia Patnode, Saint Mary's (DIII)

Defense, 0G-17A-17PTS in 27gp

Ella Tuccitto, Concordia-Wisconsin (DIII)

Forward, 37G-30A-67PTS in 26gp

Mackaylan McGown, Concordia-Wisconsin (DIII)

Forward, 19G-53A-72PTS in 27GP



South St. Paul



Delaney Norman, Saint Benedict (DIII)

Goaltender, 1.36GAA / .935SV% / 8SO



St. Cloud



Ava Schmidt, Endicott (DIII)

Forward, 6G-16A-22PTS in 25GP



Stillwater



Hunter Reardon, Adrian (DIII)

Forward, 7G-4A-11PTS in 26GP

Kylie Ligday, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)

Defense, 5G-17A-22PTS in 27GP

Avery Braunshausen, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)

Forward, 4G-11A-15PTS in 27GP



Two Rivers/St. Paul



Josie Daly, Lawrence (DIII)

Forward, 6G-7A-13PTS in 27GP



Warroad



Lexi Kirkeby, Assumption (DI)

Defense, 9G-18A-27PTS in 30GP

Kate Johnson, Bemidji State (DI)

Forward, 38G-60A-98PTS in 30GP

Talya Hendrickson, Bemidji State (DI)

Forward, 38G-63A-101PTS in 30GP

Lila Lanctot, Concordia (DIII)

Defense, 14G-11A-25PTS in 30GP

Abigail Chamernick, Hamline (DIII)

Defense, 4G-24A-28PTS in 24GP

Rylee Bartz, St. Thomas (DI)

Forward, 59G-48A-107PTS in 30GP

Cahlilah Lindquist, Wisconsin-River Falls (DIII)

Defense, 5G-23A-28PTS in 30GP

Abby Reule, Concordia (DIII)

Forward, 4G-16A-20GP in 29GP

Kate Stephens, Concordia (DIII)

Goaltender, 1.57GAA / .898SV% / 6SO



Wayzata



Sam Mathe, Long Island (DI)

Defense, 2G-6A-8PTS in 25GP

Kieran Fults, Nazareth (DIII)

Defense, 1G-3A-4PTS in 24GP

Courtney Jacobs, Wisconsin-River Falls (DIII)

Forward, 5G-7A-12PTS in 26GP



White Bear Lake



Maya Marston, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)

Goaltender, 2.92GAA / .910SV% / 2SO



Windom



Kaylie Baerg, Paul Smith's College (ACHAD2)

Goaltender, N/A



Woodbury

