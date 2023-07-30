Where are Minnesota girls high school seniors headed to play college hockey?
Find out where all of the seniors in Minnesota are headed to play women's college hockey; whether it's at the Division I, III or ACHA level.
The list is in alphabetical order by team/school name and will display the player's position and points scored in 2022-23. If we are missing anyone on the list, please email sydney@therinklive.com to get your name added.
Academy of Holy Angels
- Isabella Brama, St. Scholastica (DIII)
- Defense. 3G-7A-10PTS in 27GP
Alexandria
- Lauren Maras, Franklin Pierce (DI)
- Forward. 15G-22A-37PTS in 27GP
The 5-foot senior forward currently leads the Cardinals in goals, assists and total points. She is only nine points away from 100 career points.
Andover
- Isa Goettl, Minnesota (DI)
- Forward. 25G-46A-71PTS in 30GP
- Courtney Stagman, St. Anselm (DI)
- Goaltender. 1.13GAA / .933SV% / 12SO
- Madison Brown, St. Thomas (DI)
- Forward, 18G-22A-40PTS in 20GP
- Ella Boerger, St. Thomas (DI)
- Forward, 41G-37-78PTS in 29GP
- Ms. Hockey Recipient 2023
- Halle Dunleavy, St. Catherine (DIII)
- Forward, 3G-5A-8PTS in 31GP
Anoka
- Ella Hennes, Saint Mary's (DIII)
- Forward, 12G-10A-22PTS in 26GP
Apple Valley
- Marie Moran, St. Cloud State (DI)
- Defense, 22G-35A-57PTS in 27GP
The two-year captain for Apple Valley is closing in on 150 career points over her five varsity seasons.
Armstrong/Cooper
- Cara Cook, Aurora (DIII)
- Forward, 14G-15A-29PTS in 26GP
Austin
- Sarah Wangen, St. Catherine (DIII)
- Forward, 24G-9A-33PTS in 23GP
Bemidji
- Bella Webb, Bethel (DIII)
- Forward, 3G-11A-14PTS in 25GP
Benilde-St. Margaret's
- Abby Garvin, St. Thomas (DI)
- Forward, 5G-7A-12PTS in 23GP
Blaine
- Macy Janssen, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)
- Defense, 9A-11A-20PTS in 27GP
- Hailey Hansen, Minnesota State (DI)
- Goaltender, 1.90GAA / .933SV% / 7SO
- Shelby Sandberg, Bemidji State (DI)
- Forward, did not play due to injury in 2022-23
Coming off a standout junior year and a highlight reel summer, Sandberg suffered an injury that put her in the stands for an entire season, but that didn't stop her drive to earn a DI commitment.
Blake
- Sam Broz, Brown (DI)
- Forward, 35G-32A-67PTS in 27GP
The senior forward recently announced her commitment to play Division I hockey at Brown University after netting 41 points in 24 games for the Blake Bears in 2021-22.
- Suzy Higuchi, Yale (DI)
- Forward, 32G-36A-68PTS in 27GP
Higuchi, originally born in Japan, ended up moving to Minnesota specifically to play hockey. She finished her high school career with over 175 points and will be attending Yale in the fall.
Bloomington Jefferson
- Julia Larson, St. Olaf (DIII)
- Forward, 17G-19A-36PTS in 26GP
Brainerd/Little Falls
- Macy Peterson, Post (DI)
- Forward, 19G-6A-25PTS in 27GP
- Breya Sawyer, trying out for St. Benedict (DIII)
- Goaltender, 2.21GAA / .902SV% / 2SO
Breck
- Sarah Peterson, Bowdoin (DIII)
- Goaltender, 2.42GAA / .935SV% / 3SO
Breckenridge-Wahpeton
- Reagan Wohlers, Concordia (DIII)
- Forward, 42G-17A-59PTS in 17GP
- Alison Hoerer, Bethel (DIII)
- Forward, 8G-14A-22PTS in 17GP
Buffalo
- Raegan Wurm, Maine (DI)
- Forward, 10G-4A-14PTS in 16GP
The 17-year-old can battle for the puck along the boards and competes with grit and tenacity. Her on-ice skills and her off-ice leadership qualities earned her a commitment to play Division I hockey at the University of Maine.
Centennial/Spring Lake Park
- Lauren O'Hara, Minnesota (DI)
- Forward, 37G-22A-59PTS in 30GP
- Hannah Thompson, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)
- Defense, 3G-10A-13PTS in 29GP
Chaska/Chanhassen
- Addie Mach, Curry College (DIII)
- Defense, 3G-2A-5PTS in 27GP
Chisago Lakes
- Laine DeVries, St. Thomas (DI)
- Defense, 10G-11A-21PTS in 27GP
Whether it's competing with her four sisters or growing up playing pondy at her grandfather's house, hockey is in her blood.
Cretin-Derham Hall
- Lily Anderson, Endicott (DIII)
- Forward, 8G-4A-12PTS in 28GP
Duluth
- Jenna Horvat, St. Scholastica (DIII)
- Forward, 7G-6A-13PTS in 26GP
- Bailey Coole, St. Scholastica (DIII)
- Defense, 6G-7A-13PTS in 25GP
Duluth Marshall
- Meredith Boettcher, Nazareth (DIII)
- Forward, 20G-15A-35PTS in 28GP
- Danica Mark, Union (DI)
- Forward, 12G-18A-30PTS in 27GP
East Ridge
- Lily Fetch, Maine (DI)
- Forward, 16G-25A-41PTS in 26GP
Fetch, originally from North Dakota, moved to Woodbury, Minn., when she was 12 years old. She currently has 112 points in 73 games for the Raptors and has committed to play at Division I Maine.
- Bella Schmidt, Suffolk (DIII)
- Forward, 16G-11A-27PTS in 27GP
Eden Prairie
- Jenna Fryar, Lake Forest (DIII)
- Forward, 1G-4A-5PTS in 26GP
- Annabel Mehta, Hamline (DIII)
- Forward, 3G-8A-11PTS in 26GP
Edina
- Lauren Zawoyski, Minnesota State
- Forward, 8G-11A-19PTS in 29GP
The forward put up 23 points in 30 games this past season for the Hornets and attended the prestigious USA Select-18s camp in the offseason.
- Olivia Porthan, Trine (DIII)
- Forward, 0-0-0 in 4GP
- Uma Corniea, Princeton (DI)
- Goaltender, 0.92GAA / .958SV% / 11SO
- 2023
Senior Goaltender of the Year Recipient
The senior goaltender has made five state tournament appearances so far, and has three state titles to her name.
Elk River/Zimmerman
- Julia Wilson, St. Catherine (DIII)
- Forward, 7G-10A-17PTS in 26GP
- Andi Huselid, St. Olaf (DIII)
- Forward, 13G-7A-20PTS in 26GP
Farmington
- Madison Kadrlik, Wisconsin-River Falls (DIII)
- Defense, 13G-14A-27PTS in 25GP
- Makenna Kadrlik, Wisconsin-River Falls (DIII)
- Forward, 19G-19A-38PTS in 26GP
- Kieley Curow, St. Scholastica (DIII)
- Goaltender, 3/38GAA / .900SV% / 0SO
Fergus Falls
- Skye Norgren, Saint Mary's (DIII)
- Defense, 6G-12A-18PTS in 30GP
- Maddie Hulter, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)
- Forward, 32G-33A-65PTS in 29GP
Forest Lake
- Malia McKinnon, Bethel (DIII)
- Forward, 16G-15A-31PTS in 26GP
- Hailey Stanius, Wisconsin-Stevens Point (DIII)
- Defense, 2G-7A-9PTS in 26GP
- Emma Halweg, College of St. Benedict (DIII)
- Defense, 2G-7A-9PTS in 25GP
Gentry Academy
- Alexa Hanrahan, Assumption (DI)
- Forward, 17G-15A-32PTS in 29GP
- Rachel Agerter, Assumption (DI)
- Forward, 16G-26A-42PTS in 28GP
Rachel Agerter, a point-per-game forward for the Stars, recently announced her commitment to Assumption University. Assumption will have its inaugural Division I season in 2023-24.
- Forward, 16G-26A-42PTS in 28GP
- Riley Reeves, Bemidji State (DI)
- Defense, 12G-11A-23PTS in 29GP
The rising senior talks about her hockey story, Gentry's trip to state, and how she decided to commit to Bemidji State.
- Jenessa Gazdik, Minnesota State (DI)
- Defense, 21G-28A-49PTS in 29GP
- JuliAnna Gazdik, Minnesota State (DI)
- Defense, 13G-39A-52PTS in 29GP
- Zoe Laming, Northland (DIII)
- Goaltender, 1.35GAA / .922SV% / 2SO
- Campbell Heger, Sacred Heart (DI)
- Forward, 10G-12A-22PTS in 27GP
- Grace Delmonico, St. Cloud State (DI)
- Forward, 34G-34A-68PTS in 28GP
Grace Delmonico took her time with the college recruiting process but cancelled her visits to other Division I programs after touring St. Cloud State
- Cara Sajevic, St. Thomas (DI)
- Forward, 35G-42A-77PTS in 24GP
- Ellie Sarauer, Liberty (ACHA)
- Forward, 11G-18A-29PTS in 29GP
- Anna Jerylo, St. Michael's (DIII)
- Forward, did not play varsity in 2022-23.
Grand Rapids-Greenway
- Kalle Reed, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)
- Forward, 13G-37A-50PTS in 28GP
Hill-Murray
- Ellah Hause, St. Thomas (DI)
- Defense, 19G-25A-44PTS in 23GP
Hause, a senior at Hill-Murray, is the lone defender to make the top-five finalists for the 2023 Ms. Hockey award.
- Shae Stinnett, College of St. Benedict (DIII)
- Forward, 17G-28A-45PTS in 28GP
Holy Family
- Olivia Paidosh, Dartmouth (DI)
- Defense, 2G-9A-11PTS in 27GP
- Ella Knewtson, Long Island (DI)
- Defense, 2G-13A-15PTS in 28GP
- Sedona Blair, New Hampshire (DI)
- Goaltender, 1.34GAA / .935SV% / 6SO
- Grayson Limke, Sacred Heart (DI)
- Forward, 20G-18A-38PTS in 28GP
- Taylor Koepple, St. Anselm (DI)
- Forward, 5G-20A-25PTS in 28GP
- Maddy Helmstetter, St. Thomas (DI)
- Forward, 12G-12A-24PTS in 25GP
- Justina Valentini, Assumption (DI)
- Defense, 5G-19A-24PTS in 28GP
Luverne
- Kamryn Van Batavia, Minnesota State (DI)
- Forward, 61G-20A-81PTS in 29GP
The Luverne senior currently sits at third place in all-time points scored in Minnesota girls hockey history. The Minnesota State commit currently leads the entire state in goals scored in 2022-23.
- Mallory Von Tersch, Saint Mary's (DIII)
- Goaltender, 1.78GAA / .904SV% / 9SO
Mankato East
- McKenzie Keller, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)
- Forward, 33G-31A-64PTS in 29GP
- Anna Rader, Wisconsin-River Falls (DIII)
- Goaltender, 1.47GAA / .938SV% / 10SO
Maple Grove
- Stella Retrum, Penn State (DI)
- Forward, 27G-31A-58PTS in 27GP
Retrum, a Penn State commit, talks about her hockey journey, the culture of the Maple Grove team and how she leads by example.
- Madison Soukup, McKendree (ACHA)
- Forward, 1G-2A-3PTS in 27GP
- Ella Olson, Augsburg (DIII)
- Forward, 17G-13A-30PTS in 27GP
Metro-South
- Madisyn Krumholz, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)
- Forward, 24G-10A-34PTS in 23GP
Minneapolis
- Celia Mitdbo, Saint Mary's (DIII)
- Forward, 33G-12A-45PTS in 26GP
- Ana Davis, Bemidji State (DI)
- Defense, 24G-20A-44PTS in 27GP
The Minneapolis senior defender posted 44 points over 27 games this season. She was set to play for Bowdoin College until Bemidji State offered her a spot on the team.
Minnesota Ice Cougars
- Fiona Oberhofer, Lake Forest College (DIII)
- Mary Hewitt, Lake Forest College (DIII)
- Riley Vander Esch, Saint Mary's (DIII)
Minnetonka
- Ava Lindsay, Minnesota (DI)
- Forward, 25G-18A-43PTS in 26GP
- Elly Klepinger, Minnesota (DI)
- Defense, 5G-12A-17PTS in 26GP
- Josie Hemp, Minnesota (DI)
- Defense, 9G-31A-40PTS in 30GP
- Grace Sadura, Minnesota Duluth (DI)
- Forward, 16G-25A-41PTS in 30GP
Moorhead
- Olivia Dronen, Bemidji State (DI)
- Defense, 11G-20A-31PTS in 31GP
Dronen, a versatile player for the Spuds, has impressed as both a forward and a defender. The captain posted 38 points in 29 games last year as a junior and led the team in assists.
- Bria Holm, Maine (DI)
- Forward, 25G-23A-48PTS in 31GP
Moorhead's Bria Holm commits to Maine, career spanned from two-win season to state consolation titleHolm led the Spuds to their first state tournament appearance since 2006 and posted a team high of 25 goals and 48 total points in 2022-23. She will play Division I at Maine.
Mound Westonka
- Sydney Leonard, New Hampshire (DI)
- Forward, 23G-27A-50PTS in 25GP
- Gretta Pioske, Lindenwood (DI)
- Forward, 20G-19A-39PTS in 27GP
New Ulm
- Jada Rahe, Adrian (ACHA2)
- Forward, 4G-9A-13PTS in 27GP
North St. Paul/Tartan
- Riley Novak, Wisconsin-Stevens Point (DIII)
- Forward, 17G-10A-27PTS in 26GP
North Wright County
- Jadyn Weiser, Assumption (DI)
- Goaltender, 2.34GAA / .918SV% / 6SO
North Wright County goaltender announces commitment to play for brand new Division I program next fallJadyn Weiser, a goaltender from St. Micheal-Albertville High School, has announced her commitment to play for Assumption University. Assumption currently has club hockey, but will take the ice as a Division I program for the 2023-24 season.
- Lilly Gillespie, St. Catherine (DIII)
- Forward, 0-0-0 in 13GP
- Josie van Kuyk, St. Catherine (DIII)
- Forward, 19G-14A-33PTS in 27GP
Northern Lakes
- Rose Aldridge, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)
- Forward, 36G-12A-52PTS in 25GP
Orono
- Celia Dahl, Endicott (DIII)
- Goaltender, 1.28GAA / .930SV% / 12SO
- Josie Raiche, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)
- Forward, 4G-8A-12PTS in 29GP
Osseo/Park Center
- Hailey Eikos, Vermont (DI)
- Defense, 22G-14A-36PTS in 26GP
Eikos exploded for 22 goals and 14 assists as a senior defender and will play Division I hockey at Vermont in the fall.
- Claire Schmaltz, Trine (DIII)
- Goaltender, 2.70GAA / .900SV% / 5SO
- Reanna Cruz, Bethel (DIII)
- Forward, 6G-11A-17PTS in 26GP
- Maggie Albers, Saint Mary's (DIII)
- Forward, 7G-7A-14PTS in 25GP
Owatonna
- Ezra Oien, Vermont (DI)
- Forward, 31G-31A-62PTS in 26GP
Owatonna forward Ezra Oien talks about her decision to commit to Vermont and all of the other activities she excels in when she's not on the ice.
Prior Lake
- Ava Guillemette, Minnesota State (DI)
- Forward, 16G-23A-39PTS in 27GP
- Courtney Rook, Aurora (DIII)
- Forward, 0G-1A-1PTS in 26GP
- Lula Swanson, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)
- Forward, 22G-12A-34PTS in 27GP
Proctor/Hermantown
- Ava Anick, St. Norbert (DIII)
- Defense, 3G-12A-15PTS in 29GP
- Alyssa Yokom, Wisconsin-Steven's Point (DIII)
- Defnse, 2G-8A-10PTS in 30GP
- Reese Heitzman, Saint Mary's (DIII)
- Forward, 21G-12A-33PTS in 30GP
Rogers
- Lauren Larson, Sacred Heart (DI)
- Goaltender, 2.05GAA / .931SV% / 1SO
The 17-year-old netminder has a .960 so far this season and posted a 1.30 goals-against-average last year as a junior.
- Alexa Backmann, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)
- Goaltender, 3.15GAA / .898SV% / 0SO
- Ava Johansson, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)
- Forward, 16G-16A-32PTS in 26GP
- McKenna Sandberg, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)
- Forward, 12G-20A-32PTS in 26GP
Roseville/Mahtomedi
- Rachel Fussy, Hamline (DIII)
- Forward, 1G-2A-3PTS in 26GP
- Kylie Wiltse, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)
- Defense, 3G-8A-11PTS in 26Gp
- Shae Jakaboski, College of St. Benedict (DIII)
- Defense, 2G-6A-8PTS in 26GP
Shattuck-St. Mary's (Only skaters from the MN area listed)
- Delaney Fleming, Ohio State (DI)
- Forward, 32G-23A-55PTS in 52gp
- Dylan Berman, Providence (DI)
- Forward, 5G-10A-15PTS in 53gp
- Avery Hakstol, Gustavia Adolphus (DIII)
- Forward, 3G-1A-4PTS in 53gp
- Kennedi Bielenberg-Howarth, Wisconsin-River Falls (DIII)
- Defender, 4G-7A-11PTS in 53gp
Simley
- Skyler Arneson, Wisconsin-Stevens Point (DIII)
- Defense, 5G-14A-19PTS in 27gp
- Abby Jeffers, McKendree (ACHA)
- Forward, 0G-0A-0PTS in 7gp
- Olivia Patnode, Saint Mary's (DIII)
- Defense, 0G-17A-17PTS in 27gp
- Ella Tuccitto, Concordia-Wisconsin (DIII)
- Forward, 37G-30A-67PTS in 26gp
- Mackaylan McGown, Concordia-Wisconsin (DIII)
- Forward, 19G-53A-72PTS in 27GP
South St. Paul
- Delaney Norman, Saint Benedict (DIII)
- Goaltender, 1.36GAA / .935SV% / 8SO
St. Cloud
- Ava Schmidt, Endicott (DIII)
- Forward, 6G-16A-22PTS in 25GP
Stillwater
- Hunter Reardon, Adrian (DIII)
- Forward, 7G-4A-11PTS in 26GP
- Kylie Ligday, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)
- Defense, 5G-17A-22PTS in 27GP
- Avery Braunshausen, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)
- Forward, 4G-11A-15PTS in 27GP
Two Rivers/St. Paul
- Josie Daly, Lawrence (DIII)
- Forward, 6G-7A-13PTS in 27GP
Warroad
- Lexi Kirkeby, Assumption (DI)
- Defense, 9G-18A-27PTS in 30GP
- Kate Johnson, Bemidji State (DI)
- Forward, 38G-60A-98PTS in 30GP
- Talya Hendrickson, Bemidji State (DI)
- Forward, 38G-63A-101PTS in 30GP
Warroad's Hendrickson and Johnson bring dynamic chemistry into Minnesota girls postseason hockey tournamentIn Warroad's 9-1 section semifinal win over Thief River Falls, Johnson recorded three goals and an assist alongside Hendrickson's two goals and assist.
- Lila Lanctot, Concordia (DIII)
- Defense, 14G-11A-25PTS in 30GP
- Abigail Chamernick, Hamline (DIII)
- Defense, 4G-24A-28PTS in 24GP
- Rylee Bartz, St. Thomas (DI)
- Forward, 59G-48A-107PTS in 30GP
- Cahlilah Lindquist, Wisconsin-River Falls (DIII)
- Defense, 5G-23A-28PTS in 30GP
- Abby Reule, Concordia (DIII)
- Forward, 4G-16A-20GP in 29GP
- Kate Stephens, Concordia (DIII)
- Goaltender, 1.57GAA / .898SV% / 6SO
Wayzata
- Sam Mathe, Long Island (DI)
- Defense, 2G-6A-8PTS in 25GP
- Kieran Fults, Nazareth (DIII)
- Defense, 1G-3A-4PTS in 24GP
- Courtney Jacobs, Wisconsin-River Falls (DIII)
- Forward, 5G-7A-12PTS in 26GP
White Bear Lake
- Maya Marston, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)
- Goaltender, 2.92GAA / .910SV% / 2SO
Windom
- Kaylie Baerg, Paul Smith's College (ACHAD2)
- Goaltender, N/A
Woodbury
- Alli Hoschka, McKendree (ACHA)
- Defender, 3G-5A-8PTS in 24GP
- Hannah Graunke, St. Norbert College (DIII)
- Defnder, 2G-4A-6PTS in 26GP