High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Where are Minnesota girls high school seniors headed to play college hockey?

Find out where all of the seniors in Minnesota are headed to play women's college hockey; whether it's at the Division I, III or ACHA level.

Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0985.jpg
Orono goaltender Celia Dahl (30) stops a shot by Proctor/Hermantown forward Mya Gunderson (22) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 2:00 PM

Here's a list of seniors in Minnesota who are headed to play women's college hockey; whether it's at the Division I, III or ACHA level.

The list is in alphabetical order by team/school name and will display the player's position and points scored in 2022-23. If we are missing anyone on the list, please email sydney@therinklive.com to get your name added.

Academy of Holy Angels

  • Isabella Brama, St. Scholastica (DIII)
    • Defense. 3G-7A-10PTS in 27GP

Alexandria

Andover

  • Isa Goettl, Minnesota (DI)
    • Forward. 25G-46A-71PTS in 30GP
  • Courtney Stagman, St. Anselm (DI)
    • Goaltender. 1.13GAA / .933SV% / 12SO
  • Madison Brown, St. Thomas (DI)
    • Forward, 18G-22A-40PTS in 20GP
  • Ella Boerger, St. Thomas (DI)
  • Halle Dunleavy, St. Catherine (DIII)
    • Forward, 3G-5A-8PTS in 31GP
Andover vs Minnetonka_0589.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Ms. Hockey semifinalist Ella Boerger has two state titles and over 200 points with Andover
The St. Thomas commit won state with the Huskies in 2020 and 2022 and has amassed over 200 points in four varsity seasons.
Feb 16
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

Anoka

  • Ella Hennes, Saint Mary's (DIII)
    • Forward, 12G-10A-22PTS in 26GP

Apple Valley

Armstrong/Cooper

  • Cara Cook, Aurora (DIII)
    • Forward, 14G-15A-29PTS in 26GP

Austin

  • Sarah Wangen, St. Catherine (DIII)
    • Forward, 24G-9A-33PTS in 23GP

Bemidji

  • Bella Webb, Bethel (DIII)
    • Forward, 3G-11A-14PTS in 25GP

Benilde-St. Margaret's

  • Abby Garvin, St. Thomas (DI)
    • Forward, 5G-7A-12PTS in 23GP

Blaine

  • Macy Janssen, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)
    • Defense, 9A-11A-20PTS in 27GP
  • Hailey Hansen, Minnesota State (DI)
    • Goaltender, 1.90GAA / .933SV% / 7SO
  • Shelby Sandberg, Bemidji State (DI)

Blake

Bloomington Jefferson

  • Julia Larson, St. Olaf (DIII)
    • Forward, 17G-19A-36PTS in 26GP

Brainerd/Little Falls

  • Macy Peterson, Post (DI)
    • Forward, 19G-6A-25PTS in 27GP
  • Breya Sawyer, trying out for St. Benedict (DIII)
    • Goaltender, 2.21GAA / .902SV% / 2SO

Breck

  • Sarah Peterson, Bowdoin (DIII)
    • Goaltender, 2.42GAA / .935SV% / 3SO

Breckenridge-Wahpeton

  • Reagan Wohlers, Concordia (DIII)
    • Forward, 42G-17A-59PTS in 17GP
  • Alison Hoerer, Bethel (DIII)
    • Forward, 8G-14A-22PTS in 17GP

Buffalo

Centennial/Spring Lake Park

  • Lauren O'Hara, Minnesota (DI)
    • Forward, 37G-22A-59PTS in 30GP
  • Hannah Thompson, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)
    • Defense, 3G-10A-13PTS in 29GP
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_1179.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Ms. Hockey finalist Lauren O'Hara caps off high school career with state tournament appearance
Centennial/Spring Lake Park senior captain Lauren O'Hara has 168 points over her five varsity seasons and is committed to play at the University of Minnesota in the fall.
Feb 24
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

Chaska/Chanhassen

  • Addie Mach, Curry College (DIII)
    • Defense, 3G-2A-5PTS in 27GP

Chisago Lakes

Cretin-Derham Hall

  • Lily Anderson, Endicott (DIII)
    • Forward, 8G-4A-12PTS in 28GP

Duluth

  • Jenna Horvat, St. Scholastica (DIII)
    • Forward, 7G-6A-13PTS in 26GP
  • Bailey Coole, St. Scholastica (DIII)
    • Defense, 6G-7A-13PTS in 25GP

Duluth Marshall

  • Meredith Boettcher, Nazareth (DIII)
    • Forward, 20G-15A-35PTS in 28GP
  • Danica Mark, Union (DI)
    • Forward, 12G-18A-30PTS in 27GP

East Ridge

Eden Prairie

  • Jenna Fryar, Lake Forest (DIII)
    • Forward, 1G-4A-5PTS in 26GP
    • Annabel Mehta, Hamline (DIII)
      • Forward, 3G-8A-11PTS in 26GP

    Edina

    Elk River/Zimmerman

    • Julia Wilson, St. Catherine (DIII)
      • Forward, 7G-10A-17PTS in 26GP
    • Andi Huselid, St. Olaf (DIII)
      • Forward, 13G-7A-20PTS in 26GP

    Farmington

    • Madison Kadrlik, Wisconsin-River Falls (DIII)
      • Defense, 13G-14A-27PTS in 25GP
    • Makenna Kadrlik, Wisconsin-River Falls (DIII)
      • Forward, 19G-19A-38PTS in 26GP
    • Kieley Curow, St. Scholastica (DIII)
      • Goaltender, 3/38GAA / .900SV% / 0SO

    Fergus Falls

    • Skye Norgren, Saint Mary's (DIII)
      • Defense, 6G-12A-18PTS in 30GP
    • Maddie Hulter, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)
      • Forward, 32G-33A-65PTS in 29GP

    Forest Lake

    • Malia McKinnon, Bethel (DIII)
      • Forward, 16G-15A-31PTS in 26GP
    • Hailey Stanius, Wisconsin-Stevens Point (DIII)
      • Defense, 2G-7A-9PTS in 26GP
      • Emma Halweg, College of St. Benedict (DIII)
        • Defense, 2G-7A-9PTS in 25GP

      Gentry Academy

      Grand Rapids-Greenway

      • Kalle Reed, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)
        • Forward, 13G-37A-50PTS in 28GP

      Hill-Murray

      Holy Family

      • Olivia Paidosh, Dartmouth (DI)
        • Defense, 2G-9A-11PTS in 27GP
      • Ella Knewtson, Long Island (DI)
        • Defense, 2G-13A-15PTS in 28GP
      • Sedona Blair, New Hampshire (DI)
        • Goaltender, 1.34GAA / .935SV% / 6SO
      • Grayson Limke, Sacred Heart (DI)
        • Forward, 20G-18A-38PTS in 28GP
      • Taylor Koepple, St. Anselm (DI)
        • Forward, 5G-20A-25PTS in 28GP
      • Maddy Helmstetter, St. Thomas (DI)
        • Forward, 12G-12A-24PTS in 25GP
      • Justina Valentini, Assumption (DI)
        • Defense, 5G-19A-24PTS in 28GP

      Luverne

      Mankato East

      • McKenzie Keller, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)
        • Forward, 33G-31A-64PTS in 29GP
      • Anna Rader, Wisconsin-River Falls (DIII)
        • Goaltender, 1.47GAA / .938SV% / 10SO

      Maple Grove

      Metro-South

      • Madisyn Krumholz, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)
        • Forward, 24G-10A-34PTS in 23GP

      Minneapolis

      Minnesota Ice Cougars

      • Fiona Oberhofer, Lake Forest College (DIII)
      • Mary Hewitt, Lake Forest College (DIII)
      • Riley Vander Esch, Saint Mary's (DIII)

      Minnetonka

      • Ava Lindsay, Minnesota (DI)
        • Forward, 25G-18A-43PTS in 26GP
      • Elly Klepinger, Minnesota (DI)
        • Defense, 5G-12A-17PTS in 26GP
      • Josie Hemp, Minnesota (DI)
        • Defense, 9G-31A-40PTS in 30GP
      • Grace Sadura, Minnesota Duluth (DI)
        • Forward, 16G-25A-41PTS in 30GP

      Moorhead

      Mound Westonka

      • Sydney Leonard, New Hampshire (DI)
        • Forward, 23G-27A-50PTS in 25GP
      • Gretta Pioske, Lindenwood (DI)
        • Forward, 20G-19A-39PTS in 27GP

      New Ulm

      • Jada Rahe, Adrian (ACHA2)
        • Forward, 4G-9A-13PTS in 27GP

      North St. Paul/Tartan

      • Riley Novak, Wisconsin-Stevens Point (DIII)
        • Forward, 17G-10A-27PTS in 26GP

      North Wright County

      Northern Lakes

      • Rose Aldridge, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)
        • Forward, 36G-12A-52PTS in 25GP

      Orono

      • Celia Dahl, Endicott (DIII)
        • Goaltender, 1.28GAA / .930SV% / 12SO
      • Josie Raiche, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)
        • Forward, 4G-8A-12PTS in 29GP

      Osseo/Park Center

      Owatonna

      Prior Lake

      • Ava Guillemette, Minnesota State (DI)
        • Forward, 16G-23A-39PTS in 27GP
      • Courtney Rook, Aurora (DIII)
        • Forward, 0G-1A-1PTS in 26GP
      • Lula Swanson, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)
        • Forward, 22G-12A-34PTS in 27GP

      Proctor/Hermantown

      • Ava Anick, St. Norbert (DIII)
        • Defense, 3G-12A-15PTS in 29GP
      • Alyssa Yokom, Wisconsin-Steven's Point (DIII)
        • Defnse, 2G-8A-10PTS in 30GP
      • Reese Heitzman, Saint Mary's (DIII)
        • Forward, 21G-12A-33PTS in 30GP

      Rogers

      • Lauren Larson, Sacred Heart (DI)
      • Alexa Backmann, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)
        • Goaltender, 3.15GAA / .898SV% / 0SO
      • Ava Johansson, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)
        • Forward, 16G-16A-32PTS in 26GP
      • McKenna Sandberg, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)
        • Forward, 12G-20A-32PTS in 26GP

      Roseville/Mahtomedi

      • Rachel Fussy, Hamline (DIII)
        • Forward, 1G-2A-3PTS in 26GP
      • Kylie Wiltse, Wisconsin-Eau Claire (DIII)
        • Defense, 3G-8A-11PTS in 26Gp
      • Shae Jakaboski, College of St. Benedict (DIII)
        • Defense, 2G-6A-8PTS in 26GP

      Shattuck-St. Mary's (Only skaters from the MN area listed)

      • Delaney Fleming, Ohio State (DI)
        • Forward, 32G-23A-55PTS in 52gp
      • Dylan Berman, Providence (DI)
        • Forward, 5G-10A-15PTS in 53gp
      • Avery Hakstol, Gustavia Adolphus (DIII)
        • Forward, 3G-1A-4PTS in 53gp
      • Kennedi Bielenberg-Howarth, Wisconsin-River Falls (DIII)
        • Defender, 4G-7A-11PTS in 53gp

      Simley

      • Skyler Arneson, Wisconsin-Stevens Point (DIII)
        • Defense, 5G-14A-19PTS in 27gp
      • Abby Jeffers, McKendree (ACHA)
        • Forward, 0G-0A-0PTS in 7gp
      • Olivia Patnode, Saint Mary's (DIII)
        • Defense, 0G-17A-17PTS in 27gp
      • Ella Tuccitto, Concordia-Wisconsin (DIII)
        • Forward, 37G-30A-67PTS in 26gp
      • Mackaylan McGown, Concordia-Wisconsin (DIII)
        • Forward, 19G-53A-72PTS in 27GP

      South St. Paul

      • Delaney Norman, Saint Benedict (DIII)
        • Goaltender, 1.36GAA / .935SV% / 8SO

      St. Cloud

      • Ava Schmidt, Endicott (DIII)
        • Forward, 6G-16A-22PTS in 25GP

      Stillwater

      • Hunter Reardon, Adrian (DIII)
        • Forward, 7G-4A-11PTS in 26GP
      • Kylie Ligday, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)
        • Defense, 5G-17A-22PTS in 27GP
      • Avery Braunshausen, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)
        • Forward, 4G-11A-15PTS in 27GP

      Two Rivers/St. Paul

      • Josie Daly, Lawrence (DIII)
        • Forward, 6G-7A-13PTS in 27GP

      Warroad

      • Lexi Kirkeby, Assumption (DI)
        • Defense, 9G-18A-27PTS in 30GP
      • Kate Johnson, Bemidji State (DI)
        • Forward, 38G-60A-98PTS in 30GP
      • Talya Hendrickson, Bemidji State (DI)
      • Lila Lanctot, Concordia (DIII)
        • Defense, 14G-11A-25PTS in 30GP
      • Abigail Chamernick, Hamline (DIII)
        • Defense, 4G-24A-28PTS in 24GP
      • Rylee Bartz, St. Thomas (DI)
        • Forward, 59G-48A-107PTS in 30GP
      • Cahlilah Lindquist, Wisconsin-River Falls (DIII)
        • Defense, 5G-23A-28PTS in 30GP
      • Abby Reule, Concordia (DIII)
        • Forward, 4G-16A-20GP in 29GP
      • Kate Stephens, Concordia (DIII)
        • Goaltender, 1.57GAA / .898SV% / 6SO

      Wayzata

      • Sam Mathe, Long Island (DI)
        • Defense, 2G-6A-8PTS in 25GP
      • Kieran Fults, Nazareth (DIII)
        • Defense, 1G-3A-4PTS in 24GP
      • Courtney Jacobs, Wisconsin-River Falls (DIII)
        • Forward, 5G-7A-12PTS in 26GP

      White Bear Lake

      • Maya Marston, Gustavus Adolphus (DIII)
        • Goaltender, 2.92GAA / .910SV% / 2SO

      Windom

      • Kaylie Baerg, Paul Smith's College (ACHAD2)
        • Goaltender, N/A

      Woodbury

      • Alli Hoschka, McKendree (ACHA)
        • Defender, 3G-5A-8PTS in 24GP
      • Hannah Graunke, St. Norbert College (DIII)
        • Defnder, 2G-4A-6PTS in 26GP

      Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
