The new-look Minnesota's girls hockey sections have several changes in metro area

The new competitive sections for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons of Minnesota girls high school hockey were posted by the MSHSL on Friday.

Teams are placed in classes and sections based on enrollment and geography every two years. Teams can still appeal the decision and opt to try and move up or down a class, but for now this is how next season will look for girls hockey in the state.

Find out which teams are moving sections and which are moving up or down a class.

*Asterisk denotes a team changing class or section

GIRLS CLASS A

1A:

Albert Lea

Dodge County

*Red Wing (Previously in 4A)

*Simley (Previously in 4A)

Waseca

Winona

Albert Lea forward Haley Austinson (3) takes the puck around Warroad forward Abbey Reule (17) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

2A:

Hutchinson

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato

Mankato West-Loyola

*River Lakes (Previously in 6A)

Minnesota River

*Willmar (Previously in 6A)

3A:

Fairmont

Luverne

Marshall

New Ulm

Windom Area

Worthington

4A:

*Academy of Holy Angels (Previously in 5A)

*Blake (Moving down from 6AA)

Chisago Lakes

*Minneapolis (Previously in 5A)

South St. Paul

Visitation

5A:

Breck

Delano/Rockford

Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian

Orono

Pine City Area

*Princeton/Becker/Big Lake (Moving down from 7AA)

Orono defender Mae Grandy (4) celebrates a goal with teammates against Luverne in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

6A:

Breckenridge/Wahpeton

Fergus Falls

Morris/Benson Area

Prairie Centre

Northern Lakes

7A:

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

Eveleth-Gilbert Area

Hibbing/Chisholm

Duluth Marshall

Moose Lake

Proctor/Hermantown

North Shore

8A:

Crookston

Detroit Lakes

East Grand Forks

International Falls

Thief River Falls

Warroad

Warroad defender Lexi Kirkeby (3) comes in to hug Warroad forward Rylee Bartz (6) after her goal against Albert Lea in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

GIRLS CLASS AA:

1AA:

*Austin (Moving up from 1A)

Farmington

Lakeville South

*Mankato East (Moving up from 2A)

Northfield

Owatonna

Rochester Century/John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

2AA:

Chaska/Chanhassen

Eden Prairie

Holy Family

Minnetonka

New Prague

Prior Lake

Shakopee

*Waconia (Moving up from 2A)

Minnetonka students start their celebration with seconds left on the clock as Minnetonka beats Edina for the State AA championship title Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

3AA:

Apple Valley

Cretin-Derham Hall

Eagan

Eastview

Hastings

*Lakeville North (Previously in 1AA)

Park of Cottage Grove

Rosemount

4AA:

East Ridge

Gentry Academy

Hill-Murray

*St. Paul Highland Park/Two Rivers (Moving up from 4A)

Stillwater

North/Tartan

White Bear Lake

Woodbury Area

Gentry Academy goalie Zoe Laming (35) blocks a shot by Andover's Isa Goettl (12) during the first period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live Jason Wachter

5AA:

Centennial/Spring Lake Park

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids

Maple Grove

Mounds View/Irondale

Osseo/Park Center

Rogers

*Roseville/Mahtomedi (Previously in 4AA)

North Wright County

6AA:

Benilde-St. Maragaret's

*Bloomington (Previously in 2AA)

*Metro-South (Previously in 3AA)

Edina

Hopkins/Park

Armstrong/Cooper

Wayzata

Minnetonka's Senja Leeper (21) pushes the puck behind Edina goalie Uma Corniea (41) to score during the second period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live Jason Wachter

7AA:

Andover

Anoka

Blaine

Duluth East/Denfeld

Elk River/Zimmerman

Forest Lake

Grand Rapids-Greenway

Northern Tier

8AA:

Alexandria

Bemidji

Brainerd/Little Falls

Buffalo

Moorhead

Roseau

Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Cloud