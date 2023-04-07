Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

The new-look Minnesota's girls hockey sections have several changes in metro area

The section realignment for the next two seasons has been revealed, with some teams moving up and down

Blake
The Blake girls hockey team celebrates after Sam Broz scores the Bears' lone goal in a 6-1 loss to Edina in the Section 6AA Semifinal on Feb. 16, 2022, at the Parade Ice Garden.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 3:17 PM

The new competitive sections for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons of Minnesota girls high school hockey were posted by the MSHSL on Friday.

Teams are placed in classes and sections based on enrollment and geography every two years. Teams can still appeal the decision and opt to try and move up or down a class, but for now this is how next season will look for girls hockey in the state.

Find out which teams are moving sections and which are moving up or down a class.

*Asterisk denotes a team changing class or section

GIRLS CLASS A

1A:
Albert Lea
Dodge County
*Red Wing (Previously in 4A)
*Simley (Previously in 4A)
Waseca
Winona

Albert Lea vs Warroad_0352.jpg
Albert Lea forward Haley Austinson (3) takes the puck around Warroad forward Abbey Reule (17) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

2A:
Hutchinson
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato
Mankato West-Loyola
*River Lakes (Previously in 6A)
Minnesota River
*Willmar (Previously in 6A)

3A:
Fairmont
Luverne
Marshall
New Ulm
Windom Area
Worthington

4A:
*Academy of Holy Angels (Previously in 5A)
*Blake (Moving down from 6AA)
Chisago Lakes
*Minneapolis (Previously in 5A)
South St. Paul
Visitation

5A:
Breck
Delano/Rockford
Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian
Orono
Pine City Area
*Princeton/Becker/Big Lake (Moving down from 7AA)

Orono
Orono defender Mae Grandy (4) celebrates a goal with teammates against Luverne in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

6A:
Breckenridge/Wahpeton
Fergus Falls
Morris/Benson Area
Prairie Centre
Northern Lakes

7A:
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
Eveleth-Gilbert Area
Hibbing/Chisholm
Duluth Marshall
Moose Lake
Proctor/Hermantown
North Shore

8A:
Crookston
Detroit Lakes
East Grand Forks
International Falls
Thief River Falls
Warroad

Albert Lea vs Warroad_0579.jpg
Warroad defender Lexi Kirkeby (3) comes in to hug Warroad forward Rylee Bartz (6) after her goal against Albert Lea in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

GIRLS CLASS AA:

1AA:
*Austin (Moving up from 1A)
Farmington
Lakeville South
*Mankato East (Moving up from 2A)
Northfield
Owatonna
Rochester Century/John Marshall
Rochester Mayo

2AA:
Chaska/Chanhassen
Eden Prairie
Holy Family
Minnetonka
New Prague
Prior Lake
Shakopee
*Waconia (Moving up from 2A)

Edina vs Minnetonka_2578.jpg
Minnetonka students start their celebration with seconds left on the clock as Minnetonka beats Edina for the State AA championship title Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

3AA:
Apple Valley
Cretin-Derham Hall
Eagan
Eastview
Hastings
*Lakeville North (Previously in 1AA)
Park of Cottage Grove
Rosemount

4AA:
East Ridge
Gentry Academy
Hill-Murray
*St. Paul Highland Park/Two Rivers (Moving up from 4A)
Stillwater
North/Tartan
White Bear Lake
Woodbury Area

Andover vs Gentry Academy_0089.jpg
Gentry Academy goalie Zoe Laming (35) blocks a shot by Andover's Isa Goettl (12) during the first period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Jason Wachter

5AA:
Centennial/Spring Lake Park
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids
Maple Grove
Mounds View/Irondale
Osseo/Park Center
Rogers
*Roseville/Mahtomedi (Previously in 4AA)
North Wright County

6AA:
Benilde-St. Maragaret's
*Bloomington (Previously in 2AA)
*Metro-South (Previously in 3AA)
Edina
Hopkins/Park
Armstrong/Cooper
Wayzata

CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL #1-20220226T033122Z-001/CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL #1/Edina vs Minnetonka_0449.jpg
Minnetonka's Senja Leeper (21) pushes the puck behind Edina goalie Uma Corniea (41) to score during the second period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Jason Wachter

7AA:
Andover
Anoka
Blaine
Duluth East/Denfeld
Elk River/Zimmerman
Forest Lake
Grand Rapids-Greenway
Northern Tier

8AA:
Alexandria
Bemidji
Brainerd/Little Falls
Buffalo
Moorhead
Roseau
Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice
St. Cloud

Get Local

