The new-look Minnesota's girls hockey sections have several changes in metro area
The section realignment for the next two seasons has been revealed, with some teams moving up and down
The new competitive sections for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons of Minnesota girls high school hockey were posted by the MSHSL on Friday.
Teams are placed in classes and sections based on enrollment and geography every two years. Teams can still appeal the decision and opt to try and move up or down a class, but for now this is how next season will look for girls hockey in the state.
Find out which teams are moving sections and which are moving up or down a class.
*Asterisk denotes a team changing class or section
GIRLS CLASS A
ADVERTISEMENT
1A:
Albert Lea
Dodge County
*Red Wing (Previously in 4A)
*Simley (Previously in 4A)
Waseca
Winona
2A:
Hutchinson
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato
Mankato West-Loyola
*River Lakes (Previously in 6A)
Minnesota River
*Willmar (Previously in 6A)
3A:
Fairmont
Luverne
Marshall
New Ulm
Windom Area
Worthington
4A:
*Academy of Holy Angels (Previously in 5A)
*Blake (Moving down from 6AA)
Chisago Lakes
*Minneapolis (Previously in 5A)
South St. Paul
Visitation
5A:
Breck
Delano/Rockford
Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian
Orono
Pine City Area
*Princeton/Becker/Big Lake (Moving down from 7AA)
6A:
Breckenridge/Wahpeton
Fergus Falls
Morris/Benson Area
Prairie Centre
Northern Lakes
7A:
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
Eveleth-Gilbert Area
Hibbing/Chisholm
Duluth Marshall
Moose Lake
Proctor/Hermantown
North Shore
8A:
Crookston
Detroit Lakes
East Grand Forks
International Falls
Thief River Falls
Warroad
ADVERTISEMENT
GIRLS CLASS AA:
1AA:
*Austin (Moving up from 1A)
Farmington
Lakeville South
*Mankato East (Moving up from 2A)
Northfield
Owatonna
Rochester Century/John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
2AA:
Chaska/Chanhassen
Eden Prairie
Holy Family
Minnetonka
New Prague
Prior Lake
Shakopee
*Waconia (Moving up from 2A)
3AA:
Apple Valley
Cretin-Derham Hall
Eagan
Eastview
Hastings
*Lakeville North (Previously in 1AA)
Park of Cottage Grove
Rosemount
4AA:
East Ridge
Gentry Academy
Hill-Murray
*St. Paul Highland Park/Two Rivers (Moving up from 4A)
Stillwater
North/Tartan
White Bear Lake
Woodbury Area
5AA:
Centennial/Spring Lake Park
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids
Maple Grove
Mounds View/Irondale
Osseo/Park Center
Rogers
*Roseville/Mahtomedi (Previously in 4AA)
North Wright County
6AA:
Benilde-St. Maragaret's
*Bloomington (Previously in 2AA)
*Metro-South (Previously in 3AA)
Edina
Hopkins/Park
Armstrong/Cooper
Wayzata
7AA:
Andover
Anoka
Blaine
Duluth East/Denfeld
Elk River/Zimmerman
Forest Lake
Grand Rapids-Greenway
Northern Tier
ADVERTISEMENT
8AA:
Alexandria
Bemidji
Brainerd/Little Falls
Buffalo
Moorhead
Roseau
Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice
St. Cloud
ADVERTISEMENT