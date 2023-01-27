Weckman's two goals net Lakeville North Panthers victory over Rosemount Irish

The Lakeville North Panthers defeated the visiting Rosemount Irish on Thursday, ending 5-2.

The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Hannah Weckman netted one, assisted by Anna Tomas and Shay Swanson.

The Panthers increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Kate Swierczek late into the first, assisted by Alexa Ruppert.

Anna Shandorf narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Cece Hanson .

The Irish narrowed the gap again with a goal from Zoe Juncker , assisted by Aubrey Hansen at 14:53 into the third period.

Addison Bowlby increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Alexa Ruppert.

Hannah Weckman increased the lead to 5-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Shay Swanson and Gracie Hanson.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Panthers hosting Lakeville South at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena, and the Irish hosting Burnsville at 7 p.m. CST at Burnsville Ice Center.