Wayzata Trojans secure much-needed win

The Wayzata Trojans have gone through a tough spell with a run of six straight defeats. But after a 3-2 victory over the Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs, things are looking brighter.

The Mustangs tied the score 1-1 early into the first period when Sarah Johnson scored.

The Trojans' Kieran Fults took the lead late in the first, assisted by Malin Erickson .

Sam Mathe scored late into the second period, assisted by Courtney Jacobs .

Aubrey Cummins narrowed the gap to 3-2 in the third period, assisted by Lauren Ballinger and Ellie Fagerlee.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Mustangs will play the Panthers at 4 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena - Section 5AA Quarterfinal, and the Trojans will play the Wings at 3 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center - Section 6AA Quarterfinal.