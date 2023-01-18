Wayzata Trojans manage impressive turnaround

The home team North Wright County River Hawks were in control before the third period and led 0-0 in the game. The Wayzata Trojans, however, turned the situation around to win with 2-1.

Wayzata's Jenna Britz scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the River Hawks took the lead when Ali Schaefer scored assisted by Belle Leland.

Nicole Britz tied the game 1-1 early into the third period, assisted by Julia Ostapeic and Kaitlyn Knutson .

Jenna Britz took the lead late in the third assisted by Noelle Noble and Sam Mathe .

Next games:

The River Hawks travel to Alexandria on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center. The Trojans will face Hill-Murray on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Arena.