Wayzata Trojans get the better of Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs

The Wayzata Trojans got away with a win on Tuesday in their road game against the Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs. The game finished 3-2.

The Mustangs tied the score 1-1 early into the first period when Sarah Johnson scored.

The Trojans' Kieran Fults took the lead late in the first, assisted by Malin Erickson .

Sam Mathe scored late into the second period, assisted by Courtney Jacobs .

Aubrey Cummins narrowed the gap to 3-2 in the third period, assisted by Lauren Ballinger and Ellie Fagerlee.