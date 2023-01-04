Wayzata Trojans end 11-loss run

The game between the Wayzata Trojans and the Eden Prairie Eagles finished 2-1 on Tuesday – no doubt a relief for Wayzata after 11 straight defeats.

The Trojans opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Julia Ostapeic scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Kaitlyn Knutson and Jenna Britz .

The Trojans increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Courtney Jacobs halfway through the first period, assisted by Kieran Fults .

Paige Holt narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the third period, assisted by Natalie McNeil.

Next up:

The Trojans play Buffalo away on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center. The Eagles will face Edina at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena.