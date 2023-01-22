Wayzata Trojans couldn't stop star-studded Hill-Murray Pioneers from winning

The Hill-Murray Pioneers and the Wayzata Trojans met on Saturday. Hill-Murray came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 7-0.

The Pioneers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Karis Weyandt scoring in the first period, assisted by Ella Hornung and Addy McLay.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Ellah Hause in the middle of the first period, assisted by Chloe Boreen.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute of the second period when Chloe Boreen found the back of the net, assisted by Ellah Hause.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 4-0 within the first minute when Regan Berglund netted one, assisted by Emily Pohl and Josie Skoogman.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period when Jessica Dochniak scored, assisted by Chloe Boreen and Shae Stinnett.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third when Chloe Boreen beat the goalie again, assisted by Elli Petronack.

The Pioneers made it 7-0 when Chloe Boreen scored, assisted by Ellah Hause and Shae Stinnett in the middle of the third. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Pioneers hosting the Tigers at 3:15 p.m. CST at Aldrich Arena and the Trojans visiting the Hornets at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.