Waseca Bluejays win on the road against Mankato West Scarlets
The Waseca Bluejays won when they visited the Mankato West Scarlets on Tuesday. The final score was 7-3.
The Bluejays started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Montanna Pumper scoring in the first minute, assisted by Maizee Storey .
The Bluejays increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Maizee Storey scored.
The Bluejays increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Maddy Benson struck.
The Bluejays' Izabela Slectha increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Emma Keith .
The Bluejays increased the lead to 5-0 within the first minute when Emma Keith netted one.
Brooke Ponkrandt narrowed the gap to 5-1 four minutes later.
The Scarlets narrowed the gap again early into the third period when Brooke Ponkrandt scored, assisted by Marleigh Jordan .
Emma Keith increased the lead to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by Katlyn Schueller.
Penny Gorman narrowed the gap to 6-3 only seconds later.
Maizee Storey increased the lead to 7-3 less than a minute later.
Next games:
On Thursday, the Scarlets face Owatonna at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Centre and the Bluejays take on New Ulm on the road at 7 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center.