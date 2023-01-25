Waseca Bluejays win on the road against Mankato West Scarlets

The Waseca Bluejays won when they visited the Mankato West Scarlets on Tuesday. The final score was 7-3.

The Bluejays started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Montanna Pumper scoring in the first minute, assisted by Maizee Storey .

The Bluejays increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Maizee Storey scored.

The Bluejays increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Maddy Benson struck.

The Bluejays' Izabela Slectha increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Emma Keith .

The Bluejays increased the lead to 5-0 within the first minute when Emma Keith netted one.

Brooke Ponkrandt narrowed the gap to 5-1 four minutes later.

The Scarlets narrowed the gap again early into the third period when Brooke Ponkrandt scored, assisted by Marleigh Jordan .

Emma Keith increased the lead to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by Katlyn Schueller.

Penny Gorman narrowed the gap to 6-3 only seconds later.

Maizee Storey increased the lead to 7-3 less than a minute later.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Scarlets face Owatonna at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Centre and the Bluejays take on New Ulm on the road at 7 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center.