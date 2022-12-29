SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Waseca Bluejays get the better of Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers

The Waseca Bluejays got away with a win on Wednesday in their road game against the Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers. The game finished 2-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 28, 2022 10:04 PM
Next up:

The Panthers play Austin away on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center. The Bluejays will face Rochester Century/John Marshall at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.