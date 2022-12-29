Waseca Bluejays get the better of Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers
The Waseca Bluejays got away with a win on Wednesday in their road game against the Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers. The game finished 2-1.
The Waseca Bluejays got away with a win on Wednesday in their road game against the Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers. The game finished 2-1.
Next up:
The Panthers play Austin away on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center. The Bluejays will face Rochester Century/John Marshall at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.